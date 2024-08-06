Lakers News

The latest on LeBron James after getting elbowed in the face during Team USA matchup vs. Brazil

Mike Battaglino
Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
LeBron James
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James helped Team USA into the semifinals of the men’s basketball competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it came with a price as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed four stitches after being hit near his left eye in the quarterfinal victory against Brazil on Tuesday.

James finished the 122-87 win with 12 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Following the game, James said he was okay and was hit with an inadvertent elbow.

The injury occurred in the third quarter, and James did not return to the game. He left the court to get the stitches but was back on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.

Lakers teammate Anthony Davis contributed 13 points and eight rebounds coming off the bench in the win against Brazil. The United States led by 27 points at halftime and 23 points to start the fourth quarter.

James seems unlikely to have to sit out Team USA’s semifinal matchup against Serbia, a team the Americans have already defeated once in this competition. The U.S. team posted a 110-84 victory against Serbia and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in the first game of the group stage, as well as notched a big victory in an exhibition matchup leading up to the Olympics.

James has arguably been the best player for Team USA, which has not lost in its four Olympic games to date. About to enter his 22nd NBA season, the 39-year-old has shown that he remains one of the best and most competitive players in the league, if not the world.

Host country France and Germany are set to meet in the other semifinal game on Thursday, with the gold-medal and bronze-medal games scheduled for Saturday.

James is competing in his fourth Olympics, with a bronze medal and two gold medals to show for his previous appearances. He was given the honor of flag-bearer for the United States in the opening ceremony for these Games.

This time around is likely to be his last appearance in the Olympics, so expect the icon to keep suiting up and giving it his all, despite this recent injury to his left eye.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. He remembers the birth of "Showtime" and has always admired the star power the Lakers have brought to the game.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid
LeBron and the rest of Team USA have Joel Embiid’s back as he continues to get heckled in France
Lakers News
Simone Biles
LeBron James reacts to Simone Biles’ perceived shot at Donald Trump
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant Lakers
Details leaked on 2nd Kobe Bryant statue being revealed on Friday and 3rd next season
Lakers News
Rob Pelinka Lakers
Lakers’ inactivity this summer voted as ‘worst move’ of offseason in recent survey by NBA personnel
Lakers News
Lost your password?