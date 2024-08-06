The latest on LeBron James after getting elbowed in the face during Team USA matchup vs. Brazil

LeBron James helped Team USA into the semifinals of the men’s basketball competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it came with a price as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed four stitches after being hit near his left eye in the quarterfinal victory against Brazil on Tuesday.

LeBron got four stitches after being hit near the left eye vs. Brazil pic.twitter.com/arKb5TeMBJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 6, 2024

James finished the 122-87 win with 12 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Following the game, James said he was okay and was hit with an inadvertent elbow.

“I’m ok. I just got hit with an inadvertent elbow,” LeBron James said. https://t.co/NBbziP2bRy — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 6, 2024

The injury occurred in the third quarter, and James did not return to the game. He left the court to get the stitches but was back on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.

Lakers teammate Anthony Davis contributed 13 points and eight rebounds coming off the bench in the win against Brazil. The United States led by 27 points at halftime and 23 points to start the fourth quarter.

James seems unlikely to have to sit out Team USA’s semifinal matchup against Serbia, a team the Americans have already defeated once in this competition. The U.S. team posted a 110-84 victory against Serbia and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in the first game of the group stage, as well as notched a big victory in an exhibition matchup leading up to the Olympics.

James has arguably been the best player for Team USA, which has not lost in its four Olympic games to date. About to enter his 22nd NBA season, the 39-year-old has shown that he remains one of the best and most competitive players in the league, if not the world.

Host country France and Germany are set to meet in the other semifinal game on Thursday, with the gold-medal and bronze-medal games scheduled for Saturday.

James is competing in his fourth Olympics, with a bronze medal and two gold medals to show for his previous appearances. He was given the honor of flag-bearer for the United States in the opening ceremony for these Games.

This time around is likely to be his last appearance in the Olympics, so expect the icon to keep suiting up and giving it his all, despite this recent injury to his left eye.