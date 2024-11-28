Stephon Marbury calls LeBron James ‘best all-around player that this game will ever see’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has earned the privilege of being frequently mentioned in the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate, but that can sometimes be a blessing and a curse.

James has his fair share of skeptics when it comes to the topic, and former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury might just be one of them.

While Marbury views James as the “best all-around player that this game will ever see,” he doesn’t have him ahead of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and he doesn’t have him ahead of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, either.

“When I look at Kobe, I’m like, ‘How is LeBron better than Jordan when he not better than Kobe?'” Marbury asked. “I be tryna figure that out. I’m like, ‘Why are we really havin’ a basketball conversation?'”

This certainly isn’t the first time Marbury has questioned James’ case as the G.O.A.T. In one instance over the summer, he said that James doesn’t even belong in the same breath as Jordan.

“Shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath as MJ.” – Stephon Marbury on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/X9JA0MwQJR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 13, 2024

While Marbury may not have James above Jordan or Bryant, the 39-year-old’s resume is certainly nothing to scoff at.

James, 40 next month, has four NBA titles, four league MVP awards and four NBA Finals MVP awards. He has also used his incredible longevity to capture numerous other accolades, like his 20 All-Star nods, 20 All-NBA bids and the NBA’s all-time leading scoring crown.

Meanwhile, even with his 40th birthday coming up, he’s still producing at a high level. In his 22nd NBA season, he’s averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from deep. His contributions have helped the Lakers get off to an 11-7 start this season.

The G.O.A.T. debate will never actually be settled, and people like Marbury are a prime example of why. He has a very different viewpoint from many other folks — especially with his take on Bryant being above James — and his mind may never change. Everyone sees the topic a bit differently, which is why there will never be one correct answer.

If James cares about strengthening his case in the debate, all he can do now is try to add to his resume before calling it quits on his NBA career.