Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis willed the Los Angeles Lakers to a title this past season in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

The Lakers’ unprecedented pursuit of a championship in a bubble inspired Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry to come back stronger this upcoming season.

“L.A. played amazing,” Curry told Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated. “Like LeBron, A.D. (Anthony Davis), I was happy for them, obviously. When you know what it takes to win a championship, whether you’re in the fight or not, you appreciate that final moment when a team accomplishes their goal. And it’s almost inspiring and motivating for us to get back and look forward to this year. And then, obviously, you include just what it took to get the bubble off and what that sacrifice was being down there for however many days. I’m glad they got through the season. I’m glad it worked. And L.A. did what they had to do and got it done.”

Curry, 32, appeared in just five games due to a hand injury last season.

Of course, the Warriors went to five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019 and won three titles within that span.

However, the loss of superstar Kevin Durant in free agency and sharpshooter Klay Thompson to an ACL injury he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals led the Warriors to an uneven 2019-20 campaign.

The Warriors finished with the NBA’s worst record, while the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference last season.

The coronavirus pandemic forced contenders to battle for a title in the bubble. Yet, the Lakers dominated their opponents in the West and captured the championship by shutting down the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Now, Curry and Warriors will look to return to the promised land.