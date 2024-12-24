Videos

Stephen A. Smith chuckles at LeBron missing final shot vs. Pistons: ‘M.J. would have hit that shot’

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took a little bit of a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after he came up short in the final moments against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

With the Lakers trailing Detroit by three points in the closing seconds, James missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game and sent it to overtime.

On ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday, Smith claimed that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan would have made the shot that James missed against the Pistons.

While Smith’s comments did come with a laugh, it’s impossible to know if Jordan would have knocked down the 3 to tie the game. The Hall of Famer was a remarkably clutch player, but he also shot just 32.7 percent from beyond the arc in his storied NBA career.

James, despite the miss in the final seconds, had a massive game for the Lakers on Monday. The 20-time All-Star, who will turn 40 years old later this month, finished Monday’s loss with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field (2-for-4 from 3), 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It marked his eighth triple-double of the season.

Even though he came up short against Detroit, James is having an incredible season for a player at his age. He’s averaging 23.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are 16-13 through their first 29 games, and they currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

James and Jordan have been compared a ton over the years, mainly because they are widely considered to be the two greatest basketball players of all time.

A four-time league MVP, James is looking to add to his resume this season by leading the Lakers to another title, which would be his fifth in the NBA. But it won’t be easy, as Los Angeles has failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs in all but one season since winning the title in the 2019-20 campaign.

James and the Lakers will be back in action on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James and Stephen Curry
Giannis says stars like LeBron and Steph are forced to miss special moments ‘all the time’ due to Christmas games
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
Ex-teammate of Kobe and Shaq reacts to ‘BS’ narrative about Bryant being O’Neal’s sidekick
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Jordan and Shaq’s ex-teammate discredits LeBron’s ‘bubble’ ring after he’s called Lakers legend
Lakers News
Darvin Ham
Darvin Ham fires massive shot at Lakers: ‘Anywhere else I’m probably looking at an extension’
Lakers News
Lost your password?