Skip Bayless takes shot at LeBron as Kevin Durant starts off scorching in 2024 Olympics debut

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on Sunday, claiming that he’d take Kevin Durant over him in big games.

With James and Durant leading Team USA on Sunday in its Olympic matchup against Serbia and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, it was Durant who got off to a blistering start in the first half to give Team USA the lead.

He shot 8-for-8 from the field and finished the half with 21 points.

James also got off to a hot start, hitting his first five attempts from the field, and he had a patented coast-to-coast finish in the second half with Team USA in the lead.

While Bayless would rather have Durant over James, Team USA doesn’t have to worry about that question. The Americans have both stars on the squad, and they’re likely going to be instrumental in chasing the gold medal this summer.

Bayless’ claim is an interesting one, as both James and Durant have been terrific in important games in their careers.

James, a four-time champion and four-time NBA Finals MVP, beat Durant in the Finals early in his career when James was with the Miami Heat and Durant was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant did get some revenge, winning two titles – and two NBA Finals MVPs – against James when Durant’s Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still, James was terrific in those matchups, including the 2018 NBA Finals when he scored 51 points in Game 1. The Cavs lost that game and the series, but it’s hard to hold anything against James since he averaged 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game in the 2018 Finals.

James furthered his NBA resume in the 2019-20 season, winning a title with the Lakers, the third franchise that he’s led to the mountaintop in the NBA.

Durant, on the other hand, has not made it back to a Finals since he left Stephen Curry (also on Team USA) and the Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets. Last season, Durant (now with the Phoenix Suns) was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ultimately, Bayless is entitled to have his opinion on the two future Hall of Famers, but Team USA is certainly grateful to have both of them on the roster this summer.