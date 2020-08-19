- Skip Bayless Goes After Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis After Underwhelming Night
Skip Bayless Goes After Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis After Underwhelming Night
- Updated: August 19, 2020
Fox Sports 1 pundit Skip Bayless has a history of calling out Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
But after L.A. dropped Game 1 of its first round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Bayless went after another Lakers superstar.
This time, his target was big man Anthony Davis.
Hey, LeBron, are you sure Anthony Davis can stand up to playoff pressure? Never has proven that. Didn't tonight.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 19, 2020
Davis has already been to the postseason twice, and coming into Tuesday he had put up huge numbers there: 30.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.
But altogether he has only 14 playoff games under his belt as of now. Therefore, there have been some questions about whether Davis is ready to handle the bright lights.
Against Portland, he struggled mightily. Although he contributed 28 points and 11 rebounds, Davis shot a very poor 8-of-24 from the field and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.
In particular, he seemed to struggle to convert near the rim, as he was hounded by Blazers big men Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside.
The Lakers need Davis to stand tall and be efficient if they’re to bounce back and knock Portland out of the playoffs.