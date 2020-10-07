The Los Angeles Lakers were able to win a close game against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to take a 3-1 series lead with LeBron James and Anthony Davis putting on a show.

Although James finished Game 4 two assists shy of a triple-double, infamous sports pundit Skip Bayless was not impressed with James’ stat line of 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists due to his lack of aggressiveness early in the game.

"Right out of the box, I expected attack mode from LeBron. Did I see it? No, I did not. Did I see fire in his eyes? No, I did not. I saw deer in headlights. It started to look like the LeBron from the 2011 Finals in which the Chosen One became the Frozen One."@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/ozqd2ifD7B — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 7, 2020

Despite filling up the stat sheet in the second half after committing five turnovers in the first half, James took a backseat to Davis in Game 4 for a few different reasons.

Along with hitting the 3-pointer to seal the game, Davis also got it done on the defensive end of the floor. He was willing to take on the challenge of guarding Jimmy Butler and came up with a clutch block on the Heat star late in the game.

Obviously, James’ game-high 28 points were big for the Lakers down the stretch, but Davis stole the show and continues to make a strong case for NBA Finals MVP.

On Friday, James and company will try to end this series in Game 5 with the Heat facing elimination for the first time in these NBA playoffs.