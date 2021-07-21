Shannon Sharpe makes shocking admission, says LeBron James is no longer the best in the NBA

Shannon Sharpe, a commentator on Fox Sports 1, is known as a huge fan of LeBron James.

However, he just admitted that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is no longer the best player in the world.

There's a new #1 in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/KsI79LLJV1 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 21, 2021

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is indeed now the best, he has certainly earned it. He was dominant throughout the 2021 NBA Finals, and he had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots in Game 6 to clinch the NBA title for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Most have considered James to be the game’s premier player for the past decade, but his hold on that honor has grown tenuous over the last few years.

In fact, Sharpe’s colleague Skip Bayless has been outspoken about his belief that Kevin Durant has been the best in the world for sometime now.

Although James is 36 years of age, he seems far from done with his basketball career. With a full offseason of rest and recovery, he could very well have at least one more MVP-caliber season in him.