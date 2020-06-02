Sacramento Kings ‘Closet Racist’ Parts Ways With Franchise After Twitter Exchange With DeMarcus Cousins

Former Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins recently butted heads with former Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear on Twitter.

After Cousins asked the popular announcer what his thoughts were on the Black Lives Matter movement, Napear responded with an inconsiderate statement, leading to much criticism.

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven't heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Demarcus we know and have known who grant is. The team knows as well. I’ve told them many times. They’ve seen it. They know who he is. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/4DI4f1DGUp — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) June 1, 2020

Would expect nothing less from a closet racists — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) June 1, 2020

Subsequently, the longtime play-by-play announcer parted ways with the Kings.

The Kings say TV play-by-play announcer Grant Napear has resigned. “We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best.” Napear:

“I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 2, 2020

The divorce between the Kings and Napear is another example of the tense times the country is in right now.

Protests and riots have materialized in several cities all across the nation. The outbreak is in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality on May 25.

Furthermore, protesters are hoping that demonstrations will bring light to racism, police brutality and several other issues.

Cousins, who played on the Kings for the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career, has been vocal about the unrest that’s taken place around the country.

While his career on the court has been hampered due to to injuries over the last few years, he’s found a meaningful way to be impactful off the hardwood.

The veteran has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.