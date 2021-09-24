- Sabrina Ionescu honors Gianna and Kobe Bryant with awesome split jersey tribute
Sabrina Ionescu honors Gianna and Kobe Bryant with awesome split jersey tribute
- Updated: September 23, 2021
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu honored Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by wearing an awesome split jersey.
Ionescu clearly holds both people close to her.
Ionescu and the elder Bryant were both first-round picks in their respective leagues. So far, Ionescu has career averages of 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game over two seasons in the WNBA.
The elder Bryant, of course, had a legendary NBA career. He finished with 18 All-Star selections, two scoring titles, an MVP award and five NBA titles.
Although the younger Bryant never got the chance to play in the WNBA, her basketball talents were recognized by many.
The elder Bryant touched countless people during his time in the NBA, and it’s clear that Ionescu was one of those people.