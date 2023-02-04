Russell Westbrook’s brother seemingly agrees that Lakers won’t make playoffs if they trade him

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook continues to see his name involved in trade rumors as the league’s trade deadline gets closer and closers.

He’s been linked to the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets as of late, and it seems like there’s a real chance he gets dealt before the league’s trade deadline on Feb. 9.

While there are plenty of Lakers fans that would be happy to see him go, there are also many fans that believe he isn’t the reason why the team has struggled to put together many wins during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

One Twitter user stated his belief that the Lakers would not make it to the playoffs if they trade Westbrook, and the nine-time All-Star’s brother seems to agree with that notion.

The Lakers haven’t enjoyed much success since Westbrook joined the team back in the 2021 offseason. Over the past two seasons, they have gone 56-72 with him in the lineup.

Head coach Darvin Ham has tried to make things work by moving the former league MVP to the bench for this season, and while that move has improved the guard’s play a small bit, it’s clear that he just doesn’t fit that well with the current Lakers roster.

This season, Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while knocking down 41.2 percent of his shots from the field and 28.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. He has his moments of brilliance, but he’s been far too inconsistent all season long.

Los Angeles might be better off dealing him for some solid players that would be able to do well in supporting roles alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It could also swing big and try to package him with other assets for Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade on Friday. Irving has maintained interest in joining the Lakers.

After 53 games in the 2022-23 season, the Lakers hold a 25-28 record and sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. Despite that placement, they’re within striking distance of a playoff spot.

They have only two more games left before the trade deadline comes and goes, so many eyes will be paying close attention to Rob Pelinka’s moves.