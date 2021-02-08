Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James gave Houston Rockets rookie Jae’Sean Tate an encounter to remember.

In an interview with Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Tate recalled how James reacted to him scoring and flexing on the veteran during a game.

“People go back, they can see I score and then literally the next five possessions, he brought me up into the switch to get me in the ISO,” Tate said of James going one on one with him. “Literally the next four or five possessions. Like he was calling me up to get the pick-and-roll switch because he knew we switched one through five, but that just tells you like how smart that dude is. And like the mental aspect, his knowledge of the game and knowing how to get things. He is who he is and it was cool to play against them, but I didn’t even realize it until I went back and watched it. He probably don’t even remember, that’s crazy.”

Tate, 25, is in his first season in the NBA.

The guard is putting up 8.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game this season. He’s started in 12 games for the Rockets.

James, 36, has a penchant for giving defenders nightmares. The superstar can score from all over the court and make unbelievable passes.

Furthermore, James is always one step ahead of the game with his intuitive knowledge of the game. Tate felt the effects of that in embarrassing fashion.

On the season, James is collecting 25.5 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Lakers hold a 18-6 record.