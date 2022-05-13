Robert Horry calls Damian Lillard the best clutch shooter ever over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry had a penchant for hitting clutch shots during this NBA career, but there is one player that he believes is the best clutch shooter ever.

Horry chose Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the best clutch shooter in NBA history.

Had a blast w/the legend @RKHorry on today's Crossover pod: On Jokic's MVP win, worries about Ja, importance of Ayton … and yeah, that 2002 shot vs. the Kings. Plus: Rob names his top 5 clutch shooters. Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/qVbrwVjemv — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) May 13, 2022

“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Steph Curry and this guy right here is probably No. 1: Damian Lillard,” Horry said. “And people are going to say, ‘Damian Lillard? He hasn’t won anything.’ But Damian Lillard has hit more — he has hit a clutch shot versus every team in the NBA.”

It’s a bold take from Horry, but it’s hard to deny that Lillard is one of the best clutch performers in the league. He has hit multiple playoff game-winning shots, including his incredible step-back 3-pointer over Paul George in 2019.

When Damian Lillard destroyed Paul George’s career with this shot…🔥 pic.twitter.com/fNP3iw1ljC — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) August 10, 2020

Lillard has never made the NBA Finals in his career, but he did make the Western Conference Finals in the 2018-19 season.

The 2021-22 season was a tough one for Lillard, as he was only able to appear in 29 games. Still, he averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Blazers certainly hope they can build another playoff-caliber team around Lillard in the 2022-23 season so he can get back to hitting more clutch shots in the playoffs.

The fact that Horry groups Lillard with some of the greatest players in NBA history shows just how elite he is at coming up big when a game is on the line.