Rob Pelinka unveils 3 key priorities he and Lakers had this offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very busy offseason, and many fans are confident that the team has addressed its needs following last season’s disappointing loss in the first round of the playoffs.

Rob Pelinka outlined his three priorities for the team this offseason, and it seems like he has fulfilled each of them.

Rob Pelinka on 3 priorities for Lakers this offseason… #1 Adding Playmaking/Playmaker

#2 Shooting

#3 Two Big Men (Similar to Championship season with Dwight & JaVale)@ESPNLosAngeles — Allen Sliwa (@AllenSliwa) September 23, 2021

Perhaps the team’s biggest need was another playmaker and scorer to reduce the workload of an aging LeBron James. To that end, the Lakers acquired superstar point guard Russell Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double last season.

To address the lack of outside shooting, L.A. signed players such as Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn, all of whom shot very well from 3-point range last season.

To beef up the center position and replicate the rotation they had during their championship season in 2020, the Lakers brought back Dwight Howard and signed veteran big man DeAndre Jordan.

After a whirlwind offseason, the Lakers look like title contenders once again. If they do win the title, Pelinka will gain an even loftier reputation in the NBA.