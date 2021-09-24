- Rob Pelinka unveils 3 key priorities he and Lakers had this offseason
- Report: Actress Cassandra Peterson claims she was sexually assaulted by Wilt Chamberlain
- Sabrina Ionescu honors Gianna and Kobe Bryant with awesome split jersey tribute
- Rob Pelinka talks about Carmelo Anthony’s ‘major skill’ that will help Lakers
- Rob Pelinka’s surprising admission regarding Lakers players being vaccinated for upcoming season
- Rob Pelinka unveils huge change LeBron James has made to add explosiveness for 2021-22 season
- Frank Vogel says Lakers are challenging Talen Horton-Tucker to be ‘that guy’ on defense
- Shaquille O’Neal says he would’ve joined Tim Duncan and David Robinson on Spurs if he’d wanted to form superteam
- Russell Westbrook set to release documentary: ‘There are a lot of misconceptions about me’
- ESPN ranks Ben Simmons ahead of Russell Westbrook in latest NBA player rankings
Rob Pelinka unveils 3 key priorities he and Lakers had this offseason
-
- Updated: September 24, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very busy offseason, and many fans are confident that the team has addressed its needs following last season’s disappointing loss in the first round of the playoffs.
Rob Pelinka outlined his three priorities for the team this offseason, and it seems like he has fulfilled each of them.
Rob Pelinka on 3 priorities for Lakers this offseason…
#1 Adding Playmaking/Playmaker
#2 Shooting
#3 Two Big Men (Similar to Championship season with Dwight & JaVale)@ESPNLosAngeles
— Allen Sliwa (@AllenSliwa) September 23, 2021
Perhaps the team’s biggest need was another playmaker and scorer to reduce the workload of an aging LeBron James. To that end, the Lakers acquired superstar point guard Russell Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double last season.
To address the lack of outside shooting, L.A. signed players such as Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn, all of whom shot very well from 3-point range last season.
To beef up the center position and replicate the rotation they had during their championship season in 2020, the Lakers brought back Dwight Howard and signed veteran big man DeAndre Jordan.
After a whirlwind offseason, the Lakers look like title contenders once again. If they do win the title, Pelinka will gain an even loftier reputation in the NBA.