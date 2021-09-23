Rob Pelinka talks about Carmelo Anthony’s ‘major skill’ that will help Lakers

In the opinion of Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, the addition of veteran forward Carmelo Anthony fills a hole for the team by giving it a player who can connect on spot-up shots.

Rob Pelinka said Carmelo Anthony’s spot-up shooting is one major skill that immediately fits into the Lakers needs, while his strength will also allow him to keep getting the shots he wants from the mid post. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 23, 2021

The career of the 37-year-old Anthony had declined in recent years, but he saw a resurgence after joining the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019.

After two seasons with the Trail Blazers, Anthony signed with the Lakers last month, joining close friend LeBron James.

There are likely detractors who claim that Anthony’s friendship with James was the reason why the Lakers signed him. However, Pelinka is clearly hoping that Anthony’s shooting touch will help bolster the team’s offense.

Over the course of his career, Anthony has connected on 44.7 percent of his shots from the field and 35.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

If Anthony is able to maintain that level of success, it’ll help bolster the depth of the veteran-laden Lakers squad and give the team a good shot at winning a title.