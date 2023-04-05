Richard Jefferson believes Magic Johnson is the ‘greatest Laker of all time’

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in the entire NBA, and they’ve had plenty of legends like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and more suit up for them over the years.

Fans of the team have differing opinions on who the greatest Laker of all time is. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson recently offered his take on the matter.

“I think Magic Johnson is the greatest Laker of all time,” Jefferson told fellow former NBA player J.J. Redick. “I think he prolonged Kareem’s career, which allowed Kareem to reach the heights that he did, in my humble opinion. I think Magic Johnson changed the game — what he was able to do. He made the NBA relevant.”

Jefferson entered the league in 2001, so he never got to go up against Johnson, but it’s clear that he appreciates what the Hall of Famer accomplished during his time as a pro.

Johnson spent his entire career with the Lakers, registering 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game while connecting on 52.0 percent of his shots from the field.

Among his many accomplishments are 12 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA selections, five NBA titles, three MVP awards and three Finals MVP awards.

He likely would’ve added to that list had he not been forced to retire following his HIV diagnosis in 1991. Johnson missed four NBA seasons before returning to play 32 games for the Lakers during the 1995-96 campaign. In those games, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

The Michigan State University product is one of the best players of all time and regarded by many basketball fans as the best point guard to ever play the game.

His flashy play style and larger-than-life personality entertained fans for years, and Johnson continues to be in the spotlight to this day, investing in different sports teams and business ventures.

He’s currently involved with a group looking to own the Washington Commanders of the NFL, which would only add to his already large portfolio.

While Johnson might be busy with his own things, he’s surely keeping a close eye on LeBron James and the Lakers this season as they look to secure an outright playoff spot and make a deep postseason run.