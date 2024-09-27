Lakers Rumors

Ric Bucher says Klutch Sports personally emailed him to convince him to vote for LeBron as MVP

Rich Paul
Despite his incredible accomplishments, LeBron James has his share of haters, and some have accused him and Klutch Sports, the agency headed by his longtime friend Rich Paul, of dictating the narrative of his career.

NBA analyst Ric Bucher said he once received an email from Klutch that was trying to promote James for the league MVP award. But Bucher didn’t agree, as he implied Anthony Davis was the real MVP of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I was actually shocked that I got an email from the Klutch agency that was promoting LeBron James for MVP,” said Bucher. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s not even the MVP of his team. This team doesn’t have the record that it has, isn’t where it is, isn’t the dangerous opponent that it is without Anthony Davis being healthy.”

James’ first go-around with the Lakers during the 2018-19 season was rough. He, as well as some other key players, got injured, and the team fell apart at midseason and ended up missing the playoffs in what was considered an unmitigated disaster at the time.

The outlook for the franchise seemed very dismal, but it traded for Davis that summer and assembled a very solid cast of role players around him and James.

Despite many counting them out for the 2019-20 season, not to mention plenty of challenges off the court, the Lakers won the NBA championship. Although they established themselves as the best team in the world for most of that season, many still attack the credibility of that championship since it was won inside the Walt Disney World Resort bubble.

There is no doubt Davis is incredibly important to the Lakers, not to mention an incredible superstar. But James is the engine of the Purple and Gold, and he does so much for the team.

Last season, he averaged a very efficient 25.7 points, as well as 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists a game, despite turning 39 years of age. He also had an impressive run at this summer’s Olympic Games, which resulted in a gold medal for Team USA.

James may not be the best player in basketball anymore, but he’s still a legitimate superstar. If the Lakers were to find a way to finish with one of the best records in the NBA this season, he would likely at least get some real consideration for the MVP award, an award he has already won four times.

