Lakers News

LeBron’s former coach says his rough stretch was eye-opening: ‘Oh f—k, he’s not God’

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has seemingly defied logic with his incredible longevity and consistency as an NBA player. He has been an elite player in the league for more than two decades now.

It’s typical for professional athletes to see dips in production as they age, yet James is nearing his 40th birthday and remains a captivating player.

It can’t be denied, however, that a recent stretch of play from James might’ve displayed his mortality. Across a six-game stretch, James was held under 20 points five times and had two performances where he was held to 12 points or fewer.

An anonymous individual who was formerly one of James’ assistant coaches spoke on the 20-time All-Star’s slump and called it “eye-opening.” The individual was seemingly referencing some of the games in question.

“He had that stretch where he looked probably as human as he’s never looked in his career,” the individual told ESPN. “It seems like he’s prolonged it more than anybody ever has, but at some point, he’s going to just reach a point where he can’t do it. And it seems like that day is getting closer and closer now. I don’t think it’s yet. I think that was just a rough stretch, but I think it is eye-opening to see it like, ‘Oh f—, he’s not God.’ He’s, at some point, going to not be able to do this anymore.”

Following his rough stretch, James did have a couple of strong performances, but he is now away from the team due to personal reasons.

It shouldn’t come as a shock that the Lakers haven’t done a lot of winning lately with James trying to find his footing. Los Angeles has won just three of its last 11 contests and has fallen all the way to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference with a record of 13-12.

Without James, the Lakers lost their most recent game by 10 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 13. Los Angeles’ offense looked lifeless, as the team mustered just 87 points and shot 38.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range.

If the Lakers want to avoid losing a second game in a row, they might need James to return to the lineup when the storied organization takes on the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 15. The Grizzlies have been hot lately, as their record of 9-1 over their past 10 contests ranks tops in the league.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

D'Angelo Russell and Darvin Ham
NBA scout suggests Darvin Ham wasn’t the problem: ‘Maybe it’s the f—–g roster’
Lakers News
LeBron James and Tyronn Lue
Ty Lue reveals the details of the ‘slap in the face’ offer from the Lakers in 2021
Lakers News
Bronny James Lakers
Bronny James’ mom reacts to his career-high showing with South Bay Lakers
Lakers News
Kevin Love and Anthony Davis
Channing Frye blasts Lakers, says ‘in no world’ should Kevin Love be able to guard Anthony Davis
Lakers News
Lost your password?