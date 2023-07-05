Report: Ticket stub from when LeBron James set NBA scoring record could sell for over $5K

A ticket stub from the Los Angeles Lakers’ Feb. 7 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder – the game where LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record – reportedly could sell for over $5,000.

“The $92 stub that was used by a fan to watch James pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at Crypto.com Arena back on Feb. 7 just hit the block this week…and Heritage Auctions experts say it could ultimately sell for over $5,000,” TMZ reported.

The ticket stub is from one of the most historic games in league history, as James broke a record that is going to be tough to match that night.

The four-time NBA champion had a monster game for the Lakers on Feb. 7, scoring 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

There’s no doubt that James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but he showed just how dominant a player he has been by breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s record. James’ longevity and dominance during his NBA are arguably second to none.

James, who had hinted at possibly retiring following the Lakers’ exit from the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, could add to his scoring record if he returns for the 2023-24 season.

The future Hall of Famer is under contract with the Lakers for the 2023-24 season, and he has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign. There’s a chance that he could run the points record up to a place where no player will ever be able to break it, especially considering the caliber of play James has displayed despite being in his late 30s.

Even though he was dealing with a foot injury in the 2022-23 season, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was magnificent on all fronts. The 38-year-old averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season.

He continued to shine in the playoffs, averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while the Lakers went from the No. 7 seed all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

It seems like the fan selling the ticket stub would rather cash in on a major payday than have a small piece of history as a keepsake, but either way, he or she was able to witness James make history that night against Oklahoma City.