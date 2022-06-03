Report: Scotty Pippen Jr. one of many players participating in draft workout for Lakers on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers are working out several players ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, including Vanderbilt University guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

Pippen will be joined by Lucas Williamson from Loyola University Chicago, Davidson College’s Hyunjung Lee, the University of Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr., Oakland University’s Jamal Cain and Missouri State University’s Gaige Prim during Friday’s workout.

The Lakers don’t have their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft because of their trade for Anthony Davis, but they could bring in one of the aforementioned prospects following the draft or if they decide to make a move for a second-round selection.

Pippen, who played three seasons at Vanderbilt, is an extremely polished scorer. The young guard averaged over 20 points per game in each of his last two collegiate seasons.

In his three seasons for the Commodores, Pippen averaged 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Pippen is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

The younger Pippen is hoping to live out his NBA dream, and there’s a chance he could impress the Lakers enough for them to give him a shot in the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles is looking to find impact players to add to the roster after missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 season.

The younger Pippen could be a solid fit as a scoring guard playing off of LeBron James and Davis. It will be interesting to see how the Lakers attack the remainder of the draft process this offseason.