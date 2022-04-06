Report: Rob Pelinka has another year to fix the Lakers, with blame internally focused on 3 specific factors

The 2021-22 NBA season has been a downright failure for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they now know that their season will end when the regular season comes to a close.

Of course, the team’s front office has been criticized throughout the season for its failure to put together an effective roster around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

One person who is bearing quite a bit of blame is general manager Rob Pelinka. Despite the abject failure that this season has become, Pelinka is reportedly expected to get another swing at leading the Lakers down the right path.

“The buzz around the league suggests general manager Rob Pelinka has another year to get the Lakers back on track,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported. “The blame internally appears to be focused on injuries, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James for pressuring the team to trade for Westbrook.”

It is somewhat surprising to see where some of the blame internally is being focused on. After all, Pelinka had to have made the final call when it came to acquiring Westbrook last summer.

After Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers are now 31-48 on the season. It’s been a miserable year for the organization.

Given Pelinka’s history with the franchise, it wouldn’t be much of a shock if he were given another chance to make things right for the Lakers.

First off, he did construct the roster that won the 2020 NBA Finals. Secondly, he was Kobe Bryant’s agent and close friend. He’s been a part of the Lakers organization in some capacity for many years.

So, with the 2021-22 regular season almost in the rearview mirror, it will be fascinating to see how Pelinka tries to get the Lakers back on track.