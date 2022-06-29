Report: Rival executives believe Lakers could be targeting Coby White

With whispers getting louder that Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is likely staying on the team heading into the 2022-23 season, rival executives are saying that Chicago’s Coby White could be a target for the team.

“The Lakers could also look to acquire players via trade, with rival executives believing Chicago’s Coby White could be a target,” wrote Dan Woike. “Moving Talen Horton-Tucker, a player whose ball-dominant skills are viewed by rival scouts as being redundant with the Lakers’ stars, could be a way to upgrade to suit the Lakers’ needs.”

It would be an interesting move, as Horton-Tucker would likely be involved in the trade package. Horton-Tucker is only 21, while White is 22.

White is a better shooter, while Horton Tucker is better at getting to the basket. Horton-Tucker averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. He shot 41.6 percent from the floor and only 26.9 percent from beyond the arc.

There’s no doubt that White would be an upgrade as he averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season. He shot 43.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have been mum so far during the offseason and don’t have much flexibility to make any big splashes with most of their cap committed to Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Westbrook.

After being one of the favorites to win the NBA title last season, they failed to even make the playoffs with a miserable 33-49 record. They likely won’t fare much better this upcoming season unless they make a drastic trade that involves Westbrook.