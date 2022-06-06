Report: Rasheed Wallace likely to be part of Lakers coaching staff

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is wasting no time when it comes to filling out his staff. One person who he is reportedly reportedly expected to bring aboard is none other than former NBA big man Rasheed Wallace.

I asked Penny Hardaway this morning about Rasheed Wallace’s status. He said Rasheed is likely headed to LA to be part of Darvin Ham’s staff. — Jason Munz (@munzly) June 6, 2022

Wallace had a relatively short career in the NBA, spanning from 1995 to 2013, but his impact is unquestioned. Wallace was known as a fiery competitor, and he often got in trouble with referees for his antics on the court.

When he was locked in, however, he was one of the toughest players to guard in the league. In fact, some credit Wallace with being one of the first big men to truly be able to stretch the court thanks to his 3-point shooting ability.

Wallace was named to the All-Star Game four different times in his career, and he played a pivotal role in the Detroit Pistons winning the championship over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004.

Ham and Wallace played together for a couple of years on the Pistons.

While Wallace does not have a ton of coaching experience, this will not be his first gig on the bench. He joined Penny Hardaway’s staff at the University of Memphis back in 2021.

Now, it appears as though he’ll be continuing his growth as a coach in the NBA. Though the report seems to indicate that this is not a sure thing, it appears to be quite probable.

As the Lakers’ offseason continues, Ham is sure to bring aboard many more coaches to fill out his staff. It will be interesting to see who else comes along.