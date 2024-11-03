Report: NBA reopening investigation into Jaxson Hayes after disturbing footage surfaces

The NBA is reportedly reopening its investigation into a 2021 incident involving Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes after TMZ shared distributing video footage on Saturday of the NBA player getting physical with his then-girlfriend.

“As a result of the media report and video posted this morning, we are reopening our investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN.

The video footage shows some of the events that took place before Hayes was arrested in July of 2021 while a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the footage, Hayes can be seen verbally abusing and putting his hands on his then-girlfriend Sofia Jamora.

Lakers C Jaxson Hayes, as was previously reported, was involved in an altercation w/ his then-GF Sofia Jamora in July 2021. Footage has now surfaced (provided by someone close to SJ) showing the couple arguing, as Jamora pleads with Hayes to leave her home minutes before 2 AM.… pic.twitter.com/2yMd38zy0d — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) November 2, 2024

In the footage, Hayes can be seen pulling Jamora from one room to another despite her pleads for him to stop. Shortly after, loud crashes and banging noises can be heard from another part of the house as Jamora begs Hayes to stop and leave.

They eventually make their way outside, with Jamora threatening to call the police and telling Hayes, “I’m not gonna let you hit me anymore.”

“I’m not gonna let you hit me anymore,” Jamora can be heard saying. “What the f— do I look like, a punching bag?”

Hayes then shoves Jamora, spits in her direction and walks away, with Jamora reiterating that Hayes needs to leave.

Jamora seemingly suffered bruises on her arms and legs based on photos that were taken afterward.

The situation was allegedly sparked after Jamora accused Hayes’ dogs of injuring her smaller dog.

Hayes later had a chaotic interaction with police after they showed up to the house. He allegedly shoved an officer, was tased and arrested. One officer ended up injured.

At one point during the exchange with police, Hayes said he couldn’t breathe, which later led to an excessive use of force investigation.

Before Hayes’ interaction with police went south, he explained to them his version of what had been going on with Jamora.

“We were just having a little argument,” Hayes said. “She was throwing some stuff at me.”

Hayes, after facing 12 charges at one point, was ultimately sentenced to three years probation, domestic violence classes and 450 hours of community service after he pled no contest to resisting arrest and false imprisonment.

The Lakers big man has appeared in six games this season. It’s possible that the new development will impact his place with the Purple and Gold.