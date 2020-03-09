Report: LeBron James Demanded to Guard Kawhi Leonard Before Lakers-Clippers Game

LeBron James was locked in during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

James dominated on the offensive side of the court and defended Clippers star Kawhi Leonard on the other end.

In fact, prior to Sunday’s 112-103 win, James told Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy that he was going to guard Leonard during the game.

“Last night I texted LeBron and asked him who he wanted to guard and he texted back, ‘I’m guarding Kawhi [Leonard],’” Handy said.

It’s the exact kind of sentiment the Lakers need out of James, and it’s a big reason why the four-time MVP has found himself back in the MVP race this season.

In Sunday’s win over the Clippers, James finished with 28 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Leonard finished with 27 points and two rebounds.

Most importantly, Sunday’s win put the Lakers even more solidly in the driver’s seat when it comes to the Western Conference standings.

They currently sit six and a half games ahead of the Clippers for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

That being said, if the two teams do end up battling in the Western Conference Finals later this year, every game in the series will likely feel like a home game for the Lakers given the size and passion of their fan base compared to that of the Clippers.