Report: LeBron James’ Relationship With Lakers Ownership ‘Most Connected’ of His Career

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a phenomenal basketball campaign this season.

The team’s ownership and front office have been a huge part of the success as they have put together a significant roster and coaching staff.

As a matter of fact, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com, Lakers ownership has connected with NBA icon LeBron James in an unparalleled way.

“Those close to James describe his relationship with Jeanie and her lead executive, Linda Rambis, as the most connected he has been with ownership in his career,” Windhorst wrote. “Though he has been with the team for less than two years, unexpected turbulence has brought them together — a diametric shift from situations in James’ past.”

James, 35, has had rocky relationships with ownership over the course of his 17-year career.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have a special place in his heart, James notably never saw eye to eye with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. In 2018, the four-time MVP departed Cleveland to join the Lakers.

Yet, the first year of James’ tenure in Los Angeles was ugly.

Last season, the front office crafted together an odd squad with a mix of youngsters and veterans. The incongruent group never found a winning rhythm and missed the postseason despite having James on the roster.

In addition, Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down from his position as president of basketball operations and took strange shots at Rob Pelinka on national television.

Fortunately, this season has been a different story. The front office acquired superstar Anthony Davis in a bold trade, hired respected general Frank Vogel as head coach and carefully signed several key players.

The calculated and fruitful execution over the last few months has seemingly won over and motivated James. He is putting up a superb 25.5 points, 10.6 assists and 7.8 boards per game this season.

Furthermore, the Lakers have the top record in the Western Conference.