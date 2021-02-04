- Report: LeBron James leads entire Western Conference in All-Star votes
- Anthony Davis reveals exactly how LeBron James has made him a better player
- Paul George responds to Jared Dudley’s comments about him: ‘Dudes love throwing my name in stuff’
- Jared Dudley: Lakers felt disrespected when Paul George put himself on ‘same level’ as LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic clowns LeBron James: ‘Can he jump as high as me?’
- Frank Vogel pinpoints exactly why Anthony Davis has started this season off so slow
- Rudy Gobert says LeBron James is the ‘most criticized player of our generation’
- Pau Gasol posts impressive workout video as he eyes NBA comeback
- Gilbert Arenas explains why Lakers’ 2020 title was ‘hardest championship’ to win
- Kyle Kuzma hilariously mocks haters who claim he doesn’t play defense
Report: LeBron James leads entire Western Conference in All-Star votes
-
- Updated: February 4, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is leading the Western Conference in All-Star votes in the league’s first balloting return.
The Nets' Kevin Durant and the Lakers' LeBron James are the leading vote-getters in the NBA's first All-Star balloting returns: pic.twitter.com/IXdwB5GeUy
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2021
James, 36, is having another superb season.
The four-time MVP is collecting 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season. He earned the fourth championship of his career last year.
Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is No. 4 among Western Conference frontcourt players in voting. The big man is putting up 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 dimes and 1.9 blocks per game this season.
The Lakers hold a 16-6 record for the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.
In the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn Nets veteran Kevin Durant is leading with the most votes in the league.
The two-time champion, who is missed all of last year due to an Achilles injury, is gathering 30.8 points, 7.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest this season. The Nets have a 14-9 record.