Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is leading the Western Conference in All-Star votes in the league’s first balloting return.

The Nets' Kevin Durant and the Lakers' LeBron James are the leading vote-getters in the NBA's first All-Star balloting returns: pic.twitter.com/IXdwB5GeUy — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2021

James, 36, is having another superb season.

The four-time MVP is collecting 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season. He earned the fourth championship of his career last year.

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is No. 4 among Western Conference frontcourt players in voting. The big man is putting up 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 dimes and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers hold a 16-6 record for the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

In the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn Nets veteran Kevin Durant is leading with the most votes in the league.

The two-time champion, who is missed all of last year due to an Achilles injury, is gathering 30.8 points, 7.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest this season. The Nets have a 14-9 record.