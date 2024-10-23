Report: LeBron and Bronny James being sued over 2022 car crash

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny made history by sharing the floor together in Tuesday’s game, but it appears that they’re also dealing with an off-the-court matter.

According to TMZ, two plaintiffs — April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen — filed court documents on Tuesday to sue the elder and younger James for their roles in a 2022 car crash.

“In the suit, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen allege they were driving on a highway on November 13, 2022 in Littlerock, Calif. … when the Jameses slammed into them,” TMZ reported. “Lopez and McGillen stated in the docs they sustained injuries that will require further medical attention. They also claimed the car they were driving was damaged and has lost value due to the wreck. “They’re suing the two NBA stars for unspecified damages.”

While there is very little information available on the situation, it certainly comes as a surprise that the elder and younger James are involved in the legal matter.

One can only hope that everyone involved in the alleged accident is doing better now, nearly two years after the crash. While the plaintiffs allegedly suffered injuries, the elder and younger James were seemingly either uninjured or weren’t hurt badly enough for the basketball world to catch on.

More information may become available soon. Right now, details are limited.

The elder and younger James both saw action on Tuesday as the Lakers earned a 110-103 win to open their season. In the second quarter, they checked into the game at the same time to officially become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together.

The younger James only got a few minutes of playing time and didn’t make a huge impact, but the elder James finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists to help L.A. start the season on a high note.

Regarding the legal matter at hand, the lawsuit likely won’t impact the availability of either player this season, but it could serve as a bit of a distraction depending on how it unfolds. It’s unclear if the James family was expecting this or didn’t see it coming.

In the meantime, the Lakers will continue their season on Friday with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The elder James will certainly see playing time in that game, but it’s unclear if the younger James will see much action in the coming games now that his highly anticipated NBA debut is in the rearview mirror.