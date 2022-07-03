- Report: Lakers want Seth Curry in addition to Kyrie Irving in potential Russell Westbrook swap
- Updated: July 2, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to go hard after Kyrie Irving, as they are talking to the Brooklyn Nets about acquiring him in a trade for Russell Westbrook.
There are details that the two teams are attempting to work out, such as who else and what else will be included in the deal.
The Nets reportedly want to include Joe Harris in order to make salaries match, but the Lakers would prefer to receive Seth Curry.
“Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said,” wrote Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.
“The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said.”
L.A. had a terrible season, failing to reach the play-in tournament despite many expecting it to compete for the NBA championship after trading for Westbrook last summer. Acquiring Irving is widely seen as its only real hope of returning to elite status right away.
The addition of Curry in a potential deal would also significantly help the Lakers.
He is one of the NBA’s very best 3-point shooters, as he connected on 42.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc last season. He has a career accuracy of 43.9 percent from that distance.
Curry is also a bit of a scoring threat, as he put up 15.0 points per game in 2022.
If he is included in the deal, he would greatly help the Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes, as well as give the team additional depth in the backcourt to go along with Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves.
However, if the Nets insist on including Harris instead, and the Lakers agree, he could also help the Lakers in similar fashion, assuming he is fully recovered from the ankle injury that cost him almost the entire 2022 campaign.