The Los Angeles Lakers evened their Western Conference semifinals with the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but L.A. may be a little shorthanded for Game 3.

That’s because Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently said on a Zoom call with reporters that center Javale McGee is questionable with a sprained ankle and that guard Dion Waiters is doubtful to play with a strained groin.

Even if McGee does play on Tuesday, he may not get as much playing time as usual.

Anthony Davis played a large number of his minutes in Game 2 at center. Dwight Howard, the team’s only other true center besides McGee, did not see any playing time at all.

It seemed to work for the Lakers, as they shot 56.6 percent from the field and made 44.4 percent of their 3-pointers. In Game 1, they made only 28.9 percent of their treys and shot just 42.2 percent from the field overall.

Waiters was signed in early March to give the Lakers some extra pop off the bench. It seemed that he would play an enhanced role once Avery Bradley decided to opt out of the season’s resumption.

However, the Syracuse University product has played sparingly so far in these 2020 NBA Playoffs.