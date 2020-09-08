- JaVale Mcgee’s and Dion Waiters’ Statuses for Game 3 Revealed
- Video: LeBron James Heaps Praise on Rajon Rondo and His Impact in Game 2
- LeBron James Explains Why He Didn’t Bring Any of His 3 Children to NBA Bubble
- Video: Dejected Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Poor Showing in Game 2
- Skip Bayless Breaks Internet With Shocking Comment About LeBron James After Lakers Win
- Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Discloses Warning About LeBron James for Game 2 vs. Rockets
- Austin Rivers Offers Bold Message About Facing Lakers: ‘We’ve Been Waiting for This’
- Frank Vogel Explains Why He Gave Rajon Rondo So Much Playing Time in Game 1
- Video: Visibly Frustrated LeBron James Seen Complaining About Lakers 4th Quarter Lineup
- Report: Anthony Davis Willing to Play Center in Rockets Series Despite Not Being Fond of Position
JaVale Mcgee’s and Dion Waiters’ Statuses for Game 3 Revealed
-
- Updated: September 8, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers evened their Western Conference semifinals with the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but L.A. may be a little shorthanded for Game 3.
That’s because Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently said on a Zoom call with reporters that center Javale McGee is questionable with a sprained ankle and that guard Dion Waiters is doubtful to play with a strained groin.
Even if McGee does play on Tuesday, he may not get as much playing time as usual.
Anthony Davis played a large number of his minutes in Game 2 at center. Dwight Howard, the team’s only other true center besides McGee, did not see any playing time at all.
It seemed to work for the Lakers, as they shot 56.6 percent from the field and made 44.4 percent of their 3-pointers. In Game 1, they made only 28.9 percent of their treys and shot just 42.2 percent from the field overall.
Waiters was signed in early March to give the Lakers some extra pop off the bench. It seemed that he would play an enhanced role once Avery Bradley decided to opt out of the season’s resumption.
However, the Syracuse University product has played sparingly so far in these 2020 NBA Playoffs.