Report: Lakers spoke to Raptors about a Goran Dragic trade

There are a lot of names being thrown around when it comes to who the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add prior to the passing of the NBA trade deadline.

Based on reports, it is clear that the Lakers are looking to add some depth at the guard position. Interestingly, it sounds like veteran guard Goran Dragic was brought up in talks between the Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

Windhorst now mentioning on First Take that the Lakers did talk to the Raptors about Goran Dragic https://t.co/VH25SPXamP — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) February 10, 2022

Dragic was traded to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the deal involving Kyle Lowry. While he played a few games with the Raptors earlier in the season, he hasn’t appeared in a game since November.

Though Dragic’s best basketball is likely behind him, he would be an interesting piece alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He’s also proven a willingness to come off the bench in his career, and that fact would not likely change in L.A.

Throughout his career, Dragic has averaged 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has shot pretty consistently from the field and beyond the arc during his lengthy career.

One thing to keep in mind is that if Dragic is not moved prior to the deadline, many expect the Raptors to simply buy him out of his current contract. If Dragic is not moved before the deadline, it seems like there’s a solid chance the Lakers will be in the mix to add him via the buyout market.