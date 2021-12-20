Report: Lakers signing promising young forward from Bucks’ G League affiliate

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are signing forward Jemerrio Jones from the G League by using a 10-day hardship exemption.

Jones, 26, appeared in six games for the Lakers back in the 2018-19 season.

Jones will help provide the Lakers with some depth as the team navigates through a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to several players landing in the league’s health and safety protocols.

In his six games with the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, Jones averaged 4.5 points. 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 36.4 percent from the field.

Jones has spent the 2021-22 season playing for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd.

In 11 games for the Herd (four starts), Jones is averaging 6.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Los Angeles is just 16-15 on the season after losing to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. The Lakers currently hold the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.

It will be interesting to see if Jones can carve out a role with the team during his 10-day deal.