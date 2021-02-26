The Los Angeles Lakers have signed big man Damian Jones to a 10-day contract.

Jones, 25, played for the Phoenix Suns earlier this season.

The center has career averages of 4.3 points and 2.8 boards per game. He’s played for the Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors over the course of his career.

The Lakers recently cut guard Quinn Cook. The team is trying to upgrade the roster as it is struggling without superstar Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.

As a matter of fact, the Lakers are on a four-game losing streak. They’re the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will look to stop their skid against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.