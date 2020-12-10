The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are showing interest in Oklahoma City Thunder forward Trevor Ariza.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, teams around the league are monitoring Ariza and veteran guard George Hill, who are both on a rebuilding Thunder team.

“The Lakers are monitoring Oklahoma City’s Trevor Ariza should he become free, sources say,” Charania wrote. “As of now, both Ariza and George Hill are expected to begin the season on the Thunder roster. There is also interest in Hill’s services around the league.”

Ariza would be a solid addition as a wing defender as he can also knock down the 3.

The 35-year-old spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

He was traded this offseason to the Houston Rockets in a deal for Robert Covington before being shipped to the Detroit Pistons in a sign-and-trade for Christian Wood.

Ariza was then sent to Oklahoma City in a three-team deal between the Dallas Mavericks, Pistons and Thunder.

Last season, Ariza averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.