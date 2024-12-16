Report: Lakers likely to make at least one move before trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to make a move to their roster, according to NBA insider Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

However, Stein and Fischer also reported that the Lakers are prioritizing adding depth over a star-level addition.

“An expectation persists that the Lakers, while currently said to be prioritizing adding depth as opposed to pursuing star-level additions, remain likely to make at least one move,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Even though four-time champion LeBron James is nearing the end of his career, the Lakers don’t appear intent on making a move to drastically alter the roster around him and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles currently is 14-12 and holds the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference after losing six of its last 10 games.

While the Lakers made the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season after making major moves at the trade deadline to add players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell and others, it’s unclear if a move like that would be considered a “depth” move for Los Angeles.

Last season, the Lakers ended up losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets, and they have needed to go through the play-in tournament to make the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

It’s possible that the Lakers could look to upgrade the roster by moving Russell (who is in the final season of his contract), Gabe Vincent or Jarred Vanderbilt at the trade deadline. Both Vincent and Vanderbilt were banged up last season, and the former Miami Heat guard has not been effective for the Lakers this season.

Earlier this season, it was reported that Vincent and second-round draft capital could be offered to potentially obtain Washington Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas in a deal.

Lakers fans may want the team to add another star to maximize the time that James and Anthony Davis are both on the roster. However, it appears that isn’t the plan for the franchise at this point in the season.

After beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, the Lakers will look to string together some wins, starting with back-to-back road games against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and Saturday.

Los Angeles has won just five of its 14 road games in the 2024-25 season.