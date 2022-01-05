Report: Lakers ‘likely’ to guarantee Avery Bradley’s contract and re-sign Stanley Johnson

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are “likely” going to guarantee guard Avery Bradley’s contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

In addition to guaranteeing Bradely’s deal, Los Angeles reportedly is planning to bring back Stanley Johnson to the roster as well.

“The Lakers are likely going to guarantee Bradley’s contract by Jan. 7 and re-sign Johnson to a 10-day contract this week before eventually signing him for the rest of the season,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote. “That will bring them to the league maximum of 15 players.”

Bradley has been a key contributor for the Lakers this season. The veteran guard is averaging 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 23.8 minutes per game. Arguably the biggest contribution that Bradley has made has been from beyond the arc, as he is shooting a solid 39.4 percent on 3-pointers in the 2021-22 campaign.

Bradley is an excellent wing defender and fits in well with the Lakers as they are trying out more small-ball lineups.

As for Johnson, the former lottery pick impressed in his time with the Lakers on a 10-day contract.

Johnson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, appeared in five games for the Lakers, making three starts. He was solid during that span, as he averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers clearly view both players as pieces that will help the team compete for a championship this season.

Los Angeles is currently 20-19 on the 2021-22 campaign, but it has won three straight games after Tuesday night’s win over the Sacramento Kings.