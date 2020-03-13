- Jared Dudley Praises 2 Largest California School Districts for Closing Amidst Coronavirus Spread
- Report: Lakers Allowed to Conduct 1-on-1 Workouts at Team’s Facility
- JaVale McGee Has Hilarious Comment After Shutdown of NBA Due to Coronavirus
- Jared Dudley’s Optimistic Outlook After Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- How Lakers Players Are Responding to News of NBA Suspension Due to Coronavirus
- Jared Dudley Says NBA Will Shut Down Season After Thunder-Jazz Game Gets Postponed
- Video: LeBron James Sings Hilarious Rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for Anthony Davis
- Jamal Crawford Strongly Campaigns for Lakers to Sign J.R. Smith
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel and Live Stream
- LeBron James Clarifies Position on Playing in Front of Fans Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Jared Dudley Praises 2 Largest California School Districts for Closing Amidst Coronavirus Spread
-
- Updated: March 13, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley is applauding the move by the Los Angeles and San Diego unified school districts to close schools in an effort to combat the novel coronavirus.
The right decision! https://t.co/DIbXcE1b3q
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 13, 2020
The infectious nature of the virus, coupled with the mounting death toll across the world and within the United States, sparked the move by the respective school districts.
Dudley, like every other NBA player, is currently sidelined after the NBA announced a suspension of play on Wednesday night. That stoppage came in the wake of a positive coronavirus diagnosis of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
The 34-year-old Dudley hasn’t seen much action this season, averaging just 7.8 minutes per game in his 40 appearances.
While that’s led to limited statistical numbers, Dudley’s experience and his ability to connect with teammates has been a clear positive. In addition, he’s served as a potential threat from beyond the arc, connecting at a 47.1 rate (16-of-34) on his long-range shots.
Exactly when the NBA will resume play remains unknown.
Surely, the hope within the NBA is that play will resume as quickly as possible.
From the Lakers’ perspective, the simple reason for that desire is the fact that they currently have the best record within the Western Conference at 49-14.
The possibility of play resuming with the start of the postseason is likely to grow with each passing day.
While the Lakers would be assured of making their first postseason since 2013, their ultimate goal is to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.