Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James rarely gets into trouble off the basketball floor. He has an incredible reputation for being squeaky clean off the floor and an example for other professional athletes, but he recently made a costly mistake on social media.

James recently had a lawsuit filed against him for using a photographer’s photograph of him on a post on Facebook. It appears James couldn’t get this lawsuit to go away, and as a result, has agreed to a settlement.

LeBron James is settling a lawsuit where he was sued for using a photographer’s content on social media without consent. Terms of the settlement are unknown. Lesson: Don’t use others’ content without permission. Make sure rights are cleared. Context: https://t.co/4SI2I7N835 — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) February 4, 2021

Copyright infringement is becoming quite a common crime these days, with so many social media platforms and people posting pictures frequently that they don’t have permission to use.

James settling this lawsuit might set a precedent for high-profile athletes and celebrities when it comes to copyright infringement. The four-time NBA champion will definitely think twice before doing this again, and his experience could make others take notice.

The four-time MVP is on pace to capture his fifth such award this season with averages of 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. The Lakers are third in the Western Conference with a 16-6 record.