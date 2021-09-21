Report: Lakers have expressed interest in working out veteran guard Monta Ellis

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to show interest in players who were stars in the past.

The latest player the Lakers have shown interest in is veteran Monta Ellis, who has been eyeing an NBA return.

“After working out with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks, Monta Ellis has received another interest from a contender in the Western Conference,” wrote Alder Almo of EmpireSportsMedia.com “Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to Ellis‘ business manager Derrius Nelson of Dagger Basketball Agency, who quickly arranged a conference call with his client Monday. “The Lakers, through their newly hired basketball operations coaching associate Jordan Henriquez-Roberts, have expressed interest in working out the veteran guard.”

Ellis, 35, hasn’t played in the league since the 2016-17 season.

The guard last played for the Indiana Pacers. During his stint in Indiana, Ellis played under former Pacers head coach Frank Vogel.

Of course, Vogel is now the head coach of the Lakers. Perhaps, Vogel is interested in a reunion with the 6-foot-3 stud.

The journeyman has career averages of 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He averaged an impressive 26.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game during the 2015 NBA playoffs.

The Lakers have brought in several guys, like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, who all were in their prime many years ago.

While the Lakers have received criticism for acquiring so many older players, it looks like they might be looking to add one more.