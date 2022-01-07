Report: Lakers fully guarantee Avery Bradley’s and Austin Reaves’ contracts for rest of 2021-22 season

Los Angeles Lakers guards Austin Reaves and Avery Bradley will have their respective deals become guaranteed at 2 p.m. PST on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, both Bradley and Reaves will remain with the team.

Bradley has become a key player in the Lakers’ rotation this season, as he has started 26 of the 31 games that he has appeared in.

The veteran guard is averaging 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 23.8 minutes per game this season. Arguably the biggest contribution that Bradley has made has been from beyond the arc, as he is shooting a solid 39.4 percent from 3 in the 2021-22 campaign.

As for Reaves, the rookie has appeared in 20 games for the Lakers and has a knack for doing the dirty work when he’s on the floor.

Reaves is averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles clearly view Reaves and Bradley as rotation players for the rest of the season, as it is committing to both players by fully guaranteeing their contracts.