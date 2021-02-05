- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Thursday’s marquee matchup vs. Nuggets
February 5, 2021
After a long seven-game road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the Southland and ready to take on the Denver Nuggets tonight.
The starting lineups have been announced for the contest, and the Lakers will run out their usual starting 5.
Starting lineups for tonight’s showdown between the Lakers and Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/pJsvtSSfH0
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 5, 2021
Anthony Davis has been dealing with a quad injury of late that caused him to miss a contest last week against the Detroit Pistons.
The Lakers went 5-2 on the trip. It was generally viewed as a successful road trip, although the team struggled on the offensive end much of the time.
The Nuggets are currently 12-8. They got off to a slow start this season but have been playing better of late, thanks in part to the return of young stud Michael Porter Jr.
The Lakers and Nuggets squared off in last season’s Western Conference Finals, with the Lakers winning the series in six games.