   Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Monday matchup vs. Hawks - Lakers Daily
Home / Game News / Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Monday matchup vs. Hawks

Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Monday matchup vs. Hawks

LeBron James Lakers Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the upstart Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young on Monday night in what will be the team’s final game of a seven-game road trip.

The defending champions will look to finish this long road trip on a high note with the team at full strength, with the exceptions of Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo. The team released its starting lineup, which has fared well, going 11-4 so far this season.

The Lakers were able to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers recently with a win over the archrival Boston Celtics over the weekend. Jayson Tatum and company gave LeBron James’ squad a run for its money, but Los Angeles came out on top.

Atlanta comes into this matchup against one of the league’s elite teams sporting a 10-9 record. The Hawks got off to a hot start to the season but cooled off quickly. However, Young and company have played well as of late, going 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The main focus for the star-studded Lakers will be containing Young in the backcourt. Young is averaging 27.0 points and 8.6 assists per game. He continues to prove that he’s a rising star in this league and perhaps on the verge of turning this struggling franchise around.