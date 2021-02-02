- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Monday matchup vs. Hawks
- Lakers coach Frank Vogel laments not having Rajon Rondo around: ‘We really miss him around here’
- Kyle Kuzma admits Lakers’ inability to bond getting in way of championship aspirations
- Shaquille O’Neal destroys New England Patriots, loves how Tom Brady stuck it to his former team
- Vanessa Bryant calls out disgusting scam claiming Kobe had cancer and used CBD oil
- Why Lakers superstar LeBron James is undeniably the greatest 36-year-old in NBA history
- Anthony Davis speaks on Alex Caruso’s huge defensive play vs. Celtics, gushes over impact in crunch time
- LeBron James discloses the 1 ‘common goal’ that he shares with Tom Brady
- LeBron James and Lakers elaborate on physical and mental fatigue catching up to them on the road
- Joel Embiid takes brutal shot at Anthony Davis, says playing FIFA is harder than guarding him
Report: Lakers announce starting lineup for Monday matchup vs. Hawks
-
- Updated: February 2, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the upstart Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young on Monday night in what will be the team’s final game of a seven-game road trip.
The defending champions will look to finish this long road trip on a high note with the team at full strength, with the exceptions of Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo. The team released its starting lineup, which has fared well, going 11-4 so far this season.
Lakers’ starting lineup vs. Hawks: pic.twitter.com/loE7wmgNWs
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 2, 2021
The Lakers were able to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers recently with a win over the archrival Boston Celtics over the weekend. Jayson Tatum and company gave LeBron James’ squad a run for its money, but Los Angeles came out on top.
Atlanta comes into this matchup against one of the league’s elite teams sporting a 10-9 record. The Hawks got off to a hot start to the season but cooled off quickly. However, Young and company have played well as of late, going 6-4 in their last 10 games.
The main focus for the star-studded Lakers will be containing Young in the backcourt. Young is averaging 27.0 points and 8.6 assists per game. He continues to prove that he’s a rising star in this league and perhaps on the verge of turning this struggling franchise around.