The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the upstart Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young on Monday night in what will be the team’s final game of a seven-game road trip.

The defending champions will look to finish this long road trip on a high note with the team at full strength, with the exceptions of Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo. The team released its starting lineup, which has fared well, going 11-4 so far this season.

The Lakers were able to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers recently with a win over the archrival Boston Celtics over the weekend. Jayson Tatum and company gave LeBron James’ squad a run for its money, but Los Angeles came out on top.

Atlanta comes into this matchup against one of the league’s elite teams sporting a 10-9 record. The Hawks got off to a hot start to the season but cooled off quickly. However, Young and company have played well as of late, going 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The main focus for the star-studded Lakers will be containing Young in the backcourt. Young is averaging 27.0 points and 8.6 assists per game. He continues to prove that he’s a rising star in this league and perhaps on the verge of turning this struggling franchise around.