Report: Lakers and Heat not considered sign-and-trade destinations for Christian Wood

The Los Angeles Lakers are not considered a potential sign-and-trade destination for big man Christian Wood this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Wood is an unrestricted free agent after spending the 2022-23 season with the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers reportedly believe they offer the best situation for the big man.

“As I reported here last month, Dallas remains open to facilitating a sign-and-trade for Wood if the Mavericks can acquire a player they like in the exchange, but neither the Lakers nor the Miami Heat are considered potential sign-and-trade destinations,” Stein wrote.

The Lakers can only offer Wood a minimum contract to join the team, but with other options drying up, Wood could be forced to take the minimum and attempt to rebuild his value during the 2023-24 season before hitting the open market again.

During the 2022-23 season, Wood averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game for the Mavs while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

He played mainly a bench role, starting just 17 of the 67 games he appeared in. The veteran has played for several different teams in his NBA career, including the Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Wood’s shooting (37.9 percent from 3 for his career) could make him a solid complement to Anthony Davis in the Lakers’ frontcourt. Both players have strong offensive games, and their length would give teams problems on the defensive end.

The Lakers did already add a big man this offseason, signing former lottery pick Jaxson Hayes to a two-year deal (the second season is a player option). Hayes figures to play a lot of the team’s center minutes when Davis is out of the game.

Wood – if he’s signed by the Lakers – would be an option to do that as well, especially if the Lakers want to go small. The team would just need Wood to be comfortable playing on a minimum deal.

It’s interesting that Dallas doesn’t seem to have interest in retaining Wood this offseason. The team appears to be looking for a better fit in the trade market or is content with letting him walk completely as a free agent.

There is still plenty of time for Wood to find a home before the 2023-24 regular season begins.