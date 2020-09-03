The Houston Rockets reportedly will expand their rotation in the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mike D’Antoni says the rotation will expand a bit against the Lakers, at least initially in the series. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) September 3, 2020

Houston played just eight players in its Game 7 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Even though they technically played eight players, the Rockets only gave Austin Rivers seven minutes in the win.

The shortened rotation Wednesday is one reason the Rockets may expand their rotation. Another is the fact that they may be facing some fatigue from playing all seven games in their first-round matchup.

In addition, Houston did not play a true center in Game 7. That may need to change against the Lakers, as they usually run a bigger lineup featuring Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard.

Tyson Chandler is the only true center on the Rockets’ roster.

The Lakers and Rockets are set to start their series on Friday. They will take the floor at 9 p.m. EST from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.