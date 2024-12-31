Report: Gabe Vincent expected to be dangled in trade talks as Lakers look for center

The Los Angeles Lakers just made a splash by acquiring forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, but they might not be done yet.

According to a report, the next box the Lakers are looking to check is a move for a backup center, and it sounds like the expectation is that they will dangle guard Gabe Vincent in trade talks as they explore their options.

“Having acquired the wing defender they sought in Finney-Smith, the next item for the Lakers on their list is a backup center,” wrote NBA insider Michael Scotto. “The Lakers will continue to try and acquire [Washington] Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center on the trade market with their remaining future second-round draft capital, and Gabe Vincent is expected to be dangled in talks as well, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Vincent has had a rocky stint with the Lakers since coming over from the Miami Heat in the 2023 offseason. The California native was limited to just 11 games in the 2023-24 regular season due to injury. He was available for the playoffs, but whether it was the regular season or postseason, his production left a lot to be desired.

This season, he has done a much better job of staying on the floor, but his production has still been underwhelming. Across 31 games (five starts), he has averaged just 4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game on 37.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.0 percent shooting from deep.

Vincent is under contract for one more season after this one. He is making $11 million this season and will make $11.5 million in the 2025-26 campaign. The question now is whether he’ll be making that money in a Lakers uniform or elsewhere.

Of course, if he sticks around with the Purple and Gold, the hope will be that he can turn things around and look more like his Miami self. He had some very impressive stretches with the Heat during his time in South Florida.

Whether the Lakers land Valanciunas or any center via trade, fans have to be pleased with how aggressive the team is being this season. L.A. has gotten off to a solid start in the standings, and it seems like the franchise is trying to give its roster a chance to compete.

Valanciunas this season is averaging 11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across 30 appearances (seven starts) for the Wizards. Washington has the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and a trade sending Valanciunas to L.A. would give him a chance to play for a winning team.