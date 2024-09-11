Lakers News

Report: Former Lakers big man signing deal in Australia

Montrezl Harrell — who has played eight seasons in the NBA and one with the storied Los Angeles Lakers organization — has reportedly agreed to a short-term deal with the NBL’s Adelaide 36ers.

He is set to be an injury replacement for Jarell Martin, who is dealing with a foot injury that could keep him off the court until November.

Harrell’s single season with the Lakers came during the 2020-21 season, the season after Los Angeles won the 2020 title and its 17th championship in franchise history. The 30-year-old was also fresh off winning the Sixth Man of the Year award after he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 regular season.

However, Harrell as well as the Lakers did not live up to expectations in the 2020-21 campaign after enjoying so much success — individually and collectively — the season prior.

Harrell was still one of the premier backup bigs in the NBA in his one season with the Lakers, but he arguably wasn’t a top contender to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. He finished sixth in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year voting that season after he averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest across 69 games played (one start).

Furthermore, the Lakers came up well short of their hopes of repeating as NBA champions. Los Angeles finished the regular season with a record of 42-30 and was eliminated by the Phoenix Suns — who went on to reach the NBA Finals — in six games in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Harrell hasn’t played in the NBA since he appeared in 57 games with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2022-23 regular season and two games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. In the regular season, he averaged 5.6 points while shooting 59.8 percent from the field to go along with 2.8 rebounds per game.

The former University of Louisville star then tore his ACL ahead of the start of the 2023-24 regular season, and the 76ers promptly waived the big man.

Here’s to hoping that Harrell can stay healthy during his stint in the NBL and make a return to the NBA before he decides to call it quits on his professional basketball career. The 36ers are seemingly fortunate to employ a player of Harrell’s talent and experience.

By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

