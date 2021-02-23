The Los Angeles Lakers are pretty shorthanded right now, but at least now there is some certainty regarding when one of their starters will return.

Guard Dennis Schroder is expected to return to game action on Friday when the Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Frank Vogel says nothing has changed in terms of the status of Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder. Both players are OUT tonight. Schroder is still expected to return on Friday against the Blazers. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 23, 2021

Schroder was a late scratch for Thursday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets, as he was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Although he has been up and down offensively this season, Schroder’s ability to handle the ball, attack in transition and apply pressure defensively has been a boon for the Purple and Gold.

Of course, L.A. is already without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who is expected to miss four weeks with a calf strain.

The Lakers have some tough games coming up against the Blazers, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, so Schroder’s return can’t come soon enough.