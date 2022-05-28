- Report: Darvin Ham ‘blew the Lakers away’ with his understanding of X’s and O’s
Report: Darvin Ham ‘blew the Lakers away’ with his understanding of X’s and O’s
- Updated: May 28, 2022
Darvin Ham’s path to becoming the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers was reportedly aided by his grasp of the nuances of the game.
Bill Oram of The Athletic looked at Ham’s hiring and pointed out the new coach’s many attributes, while also noting a key factor that came through during the hiring process.
“Sources said he blew the Lakers away with his understanding of X’s and O’s,” Oram wrote.
Ham has been an NBA assistant with three different teams, including the Lakers, and has more than paid his dues over the years.
Most recently, Ham served as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks for the past four seasons. In 2021, Ham played a key role in helping the Bucks capture their first NBA title in 50 years.
One of the differences between Ham and former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is that Ham played in the NBA. That offers him unique insight into what players may or may not be thinking, which can be pivotal over the course of a season.
Among the players impressed by Ham is Lakers superstar LeBron James, who seems very excited about the hire.
So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022
Being in sync with a player like James right from the start should help Ham during his first season with the Lakers. Of course, James has had injury issues during his four seasons with the team, so the veteran’s health will be vital.
The 48-year-old Ham will have plenty of time to prepare for his first season running the Lakers. Without a doubt, he’s hoping to deliver a deep playoff run in his first season.