Lakers News

Report: Bronny James dealing with swelling in knee, will miss Sunday’s game vs. Warriors

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Bronny James Lakers
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James will miss Sunday’s game in the California Classic due to swelling in his left knee.

James appeared in the Lakers’ Summer League opener on Saturday, but the team is holding him out of the second leg of a back-to-back for precautionary reasons.

The No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, James shot 2-for-9 from the field in his debut on Saturday, finishing with four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in the Lakers’ 108-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

James failed to make any of his shots from beyond the arc (0-for-3), but he believes that with more reps, he’ll start to get them to fall.

“I was trying to get downhill as much as I could to open up the 2-ball, and the midrange, and the 3-ball,” James said after the loss. “Couldn’t get the 3-ball to fall, but with all the reps, it’s going to come more smooth.”

After playing one season at the University of Southern California, James declared for the draft and was promptly picked by the Lakers with their second-round selection to unite him with his father – LeBron James – who is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“What he does in the California Classic and summer league, it doesn’t matter if he plays well and it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t play well,” the elder James said. “I just want him to continue to grow [from] practices, film sessions, his individual workouts. You can’t take anything stat-wise from the California Classic and summer league and bring it to once the season starts. So, the only thing that matters is him getting better and stacking days.”

During the 2023-24 season with the Trojans, the younger James showed some promise but also displayed plenty of room for improvement. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. He scored in double figures on three different occasions in his freshman season.

Summer League action should give the Lakers rookie a chance to adjust to the speed and talent of the NBA.

It makes sense that the Lakers don’t want to have him overexert himself during the second leg of a back-to-back since they signed him to a four-year, $7.9 million contract.

The Lakers will have some time off after Sunday’s game before they take on the Miami Heat in the California Classic on Wednesday. That should give the younger James’ knee ample time to heal for him to continue playing this summer.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials
J.J. Redick Mavericks
Sources: Lakers have ‘zeroed’ in on JJ Redick as their next head coach
Editorials

Lakers News

Jerami Grant
NBA executive drops reality check regarding rumored Lakers trade target Jerami Grant
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Wolves guard says Lakers drafting Bronny puts LeBron ahead of Jordan in G.O.A.T. debate
Lakers News
Bronny James draft
NBA world erupts after Lakers make history by drafting Bronny James
Lakers News
J.J. Redick and Stephen A. Smith
Did a viral clip on ‘First Take’ help J.J. Redick land the Lakers job?
Lakers News
Lost your password?