Report: Anthony Davis Has New Date to Decide on Player Option for Next Season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis’ player option date for free agency reportedly has been moved.

New player option dates for 2020 NBA free agency: Anthony Davis: Oct. 14

Gordon Hayward: Oct. 17

DeMar DeRozan: Oct. 17

Mike Conley Jr.: Oct. 17

Andre Drummond: Oct. 17 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020

Davis, 27, is in his first season with the Lakers.

The Lakers acquired the All-Star from the New Orleans Pelicans in a major deal last summer. So far, the trade has been a sweeping success for Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-10 big man is posting 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. Furthermore, the Lakers currently have the best record in the Western Conference.

Should Davis pick up his player option for next season, he will receive $28.7 million.

The expectation is that he will end up signing a max contract with the Lakers this offseason. However, one NBA agent believes the veteran should opt into his player option and wait on the long-term deal.

Nonetheless, Davis has different priorities on his agenda at the moment. The Lakers are focused on capturing a championship when the league resumes its season next month.

The 2019-20 season is set to restart in late July in Orlando, Fla.