- Report: Anthony Davis Has New Date to Decide on Player Option for Next Season
- Danny Green Says Lakers ‘Need’ Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley to ‘Have a Chance’
- Report: Knicks Receive Permission to Interview Lakers Assistant Jason Kidd
- Video: Snoop Dogg Pays Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 ESPYs
- LeBron James Passionately Supports NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace After ‘Heinous Act’
- Eric Paschall Says He Thought He Was a Strong Guy Until He Met LeBron James
- Report: Lakers Championship Ring Kobe Bryant Gave to His Father Expected to Sell for $250K
- Vanessa Bryant Devotes Heartfelt Father’s Day Post to Kobe
- NBA Agent Explains Why Anthony Davis Should Opt Into Lakers Deal Rather Than Hit Free Agency
- J.J. Redick Uses LeBron James to Ruthlessly Clown Donald Trump for Rally Attendance
Report: Anthony Davis Has New Date to Decide on Player Option for Next Season
-
- Updated: June 23, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis’ player option date for free agency reportedly has been moved.
New player option dates for 2020 NBA free agency:
Anthony Davis: Oct. 14
Gordon Hayward: Oct. 17
DeMar DeRozan: Oct. 17
Mike Conley Jr.: Oct. 17
Andre Drummond: Oct. 17
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020
Davis, 27, is in his first season with the Lakers.
The Lakers acquired the All-Star from the New Orleans Pelicans in a major deal last summer. So far, the trade has been a sweeping success for Los Angeles.
The 6-foot-10 big man is posting 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. Furthermore, the Lakers currently have the best record in the Western Conference.
Should Davis pick up his player option for next season, he will receive $28.7 million.
The expectation is that he will end up signing a max contract with the Lakers this offseason. However, one NBA agent believes the veteran should opt into his player option and wait on the long-term deal.
Nonetheless, Davis has different priorities on his agenda at the moment. The Lakers are focused on capturing a championship when the league resumes its season next month.
The 2019-20 season is set to restart in late July in Orlando, Fla.